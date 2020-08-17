Just announced: King & Country in-person, drive-in concert set for Sept. 12

The Wisconsin State Fair announced on Monday, Aug. 17 that Grammy award-winning Christian-pop duo for King & Country is returning to the fair park for a special live-in-person drive-in concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

King & Country will be performing live and in-person just like a traditional outdoor concert. Show will take place on the north side of State Fair Park near the U.S. Cellular Main Gate.

The cost for this concert is $150 to $200 per vehicle (up to six people).

Vehicles will be parked “socially distanced” where each vehicle will have the parking space to their left and right open. Concert attendees will also be assigned one of the open areas next to their vehicle from which to enjoy the show, or can choose to enjoy the show from inside their vehicle.

CLICK HERE if you are interested in purchasing tickets to this event.