'Jurassic World Rebirth' dominates July 4th box office, 'F1' takes second

In the Buzz, "Jurassic World Rebirth" dominated the July 4th box office.

It stomped away with $147 million after five days.

The star-studded sequel proves this dinosaur franchise is far from extinct.

The return of the franchise is led by Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali.

Its story follows a team trying to secure dinosaur DNA at the original Jurassic Park facility where they make a shocking discovery.

Brad Pitt’s "F1 The Movie" shifts down to the number two spot in its second week.

And the live remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" dipped to third place.