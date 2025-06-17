Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant in Milwaukee; meet the winners

For 34 years, Northcott Neighborhood House has presented the Juneteenth Pageant to showcase the best of African American youth in Milwaukee. Miss Juneteenth, Sydney Purifoy-Mahone, and Mister Juneteenth Kamari Murray along with Felicia Williams, join FOX6 WakeUp with more details.

Milwaukee Juneteenth

The backstory:

Milwaukee is home to the nation's longest-running Juneteenth celebration, having held its first in 1971.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. On June 19, 1865, soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War was over. The holiday observes the date "the people of Texas were informed all slaves are free."

In 2021, after decades of lobbying, Juneteenth became a federal holiday.