Juneau woman killed in collision between pickup, semi in Ashippun

A 45-year-old woman from Juneau is dead following a collision between the pickup she was driving and a semi in the Township of Ashippun on Monday, June 21.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 67 and Town Road MM.

The initial investigation showed that a pickup truck was westbound on Town Road MM, failed to stop at a stop sign, and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer unit. The vehicles then entered the ditch area and struck a power pole with live wires, which fell on top of both vehicles.

The driver and passenger of the semi were not hurt. They were 21 and 22-year-old males from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the WI State Patrol, Western Lakes EMS, Ashippun Fire Department, the sheriff’s office crash investigation team, chaplains from the sheriff’s office, Dodge County Emergency Management, Dodge County Highway Department, DCERT, and We Energies.