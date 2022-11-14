Juneau man sentenced, 3 years for possession of child pornography

article

A Dodge County judge sentenced Jeremy Slayton of Juneau to three years of prison and another five years of extended supervision in connection with child pornography possession charges.

Slayton pleaded guilty in September to three counts of possession of child pornography in Dodge County. Seven additional similar charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

In November 2021, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that there were images of child pornography that were uploaded and accessed in an online file.

When reviewing the tip, a detective made the connection that the email address that was included in the tip was the same email address that was provided on an application to become a jailer at the Dodge County Jail.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The detective, under a guise of setting up a job interview, was able to confirm the information was accurate with the owner of the email account, Jeremy Slayton.