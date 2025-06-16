Expand / Collapse search

June is Dairy Month: Check out the fun at Double Dutch Dairy in Sheboygan County

By
Published  June 16, 2025 9:52am CDT
About Double Dutch Dairy

Erika Schade, Community and Schools Manager for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the details.

June is Dairy Month and Double Dutch Dairy in Sheboygan County has a lot of fun things to check out. Erika Schade joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on the Breakfast on the Farm. 

History of Double Dutch Dairy

Brody Stapel, Owner of Double Dutch Dairy, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the history of the farm.

Animals at Double Dutch Dairy

Brody Stapel talks all about the animals at Double Dutch Dairy.

Focus on sustainability, soil health

Jory Stapel, owner of Double Dutch Diary, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about soil health.

New on-site creamery tour

Brody Stapel, owner of Double Dutch Dairy, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a tour.

Beekeeping at Double Dutch Dairy

Carolyn Stapel, owner at Double Dutch Dairy, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk all about beekeeping.

