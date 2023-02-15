July 1990 Milwaukee cold case; man charged in homicide of Annette Love

article

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office filed charges on Thursday, Feb. 9 in connection with a homicide from July 1990.

The DA's office has charged Larnell Washington in connection with the fatal shooting of Annette Love on N. 4th Street just south of Keefe Avenue in Milwaukee on July 16, 1990.

Annette Love

Washington was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the state of Washington.

Officials say "advanced technology played a vital role in clearing this cold case" and bringing charges against Washington. Washington is now charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

July 1990 homicide scene; N. 4th Street in Milwaukee

In a news release, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) announced it was "proud of the hard work of all the investigators involved in this homicide investigation over the course of many years…MPD is pleased to be able to provide closure to Annette Love’s family."