Judge rules some body cam video from George Floyd's 2019 arrest admissible in Derek Chauvin trial

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled Friday some evidence related to George Floyd's 2019 arrest is admissible in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in Floyd's death.

Judge said there is "some relevance" to Floyd’s prior arrest. He said some of the body camera video from one officer from up until Floyd is out of the car and handcuffed is admissible because it shows delay in compliance, Floyd digesting drugs and subsequent stressful medical condition.

Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, moved the court to admit Floyd’s 2019 arrest and the accompanying body camera footage as evidence, despite Judge Cahill previously ruling it would be inadmissible.



Nelson said the defense found meth and fentanyl pills in the back of the police car Floyd’s deadly arrest took place in and around. He brought up the 2019 arrest and argued that the pills suggest a "modus operandi" for Floyd ingesting narcotics during an arrest.