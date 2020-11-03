Judge orders Postal Service to sweep for delayed ballots in key battleground state

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan has ordered the United States Postal Service to sweep some of its facilities Tuesday afternoon in search of delayed ballots.

The judge’s order applies to certain post offices in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Florida, northern New England, Arizona, Colorado, Alabama and Wyoming.

It also affects some facilities in Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Detroit and Lakeland, Florida.

The USPS has until 3 p.m. ET to complete the inspections and must certify that no ballots were left behind by 4:30 p.m. ET.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called today's ruling a major victory for voters across the nation.

“This is a major win for all Americans,” James said. “Our democracy is at its strongest when every voice is heard. This order will ensure the will of the people decides the outcome of this election, not the Trump Administration. We will continue to fight for every voice to be heard, but I urge all Americans who have yet to vote to do so now. Either drop your absentee ballot off in-person or go vote in-person.”

In August, James led a coalition of states and cities in a lawsuit to stop the Trump Administration's attempts to dismantle the USPS, the news release said.

