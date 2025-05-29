Journey21 graduation ceremony; Shaka Smart keynote speaker

The Brief Journey21 is an organization that serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Marquette Basketball Coach Shaka Smart was the keynote speaker. Around 260 people attended the ceremony.



Students at Journey21 celebrated their next steps as they wore their caps and gowns. The organization held its graduation on Wednesday night for students completing the Life Academy Program.

What we know:

Journey21 serves young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They offer a two-year program that helps with career readiness while building job skills.

The Life Academy prepares students with essential daily living skills to foster independence, including personal finance management, cooking, nutrition, and fitness.

Marquette coach Shaka Smart delivered the keynote speech Wednesday night.

"Well, you feel a real energy being here. I mean, there's phenomenal people in this room. There's a lot of people in this room that give to others. We always talk about a giving ratio. You want to give more than you take, and there's a lot of people here with a great giving ratio, starting with the graduates," said Shaka Smart.

Around 260 people attended the ceremony.