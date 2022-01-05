Journey Martial Arts: New workout that will teach self-defense

If you’re looking to reach your full fitness potential in 2022 Journey Martial Arts can help
Brian is in Waukesha with a look at the classes that you and your family can take in the new year.
If you’re looking to reach your full fitness potential in 2022 Journey Martial Arts can help. Brian is in Waukesha with a look at the classes that you and your family can take in the new year.
Looking for a new workout that will teach self-defense, build confidence, and get you in the best shape of your life?
Journey Martial Arts wants to help. Brian is in Waukesha learning how their training is physically, mentally and socially beneficial for the entire family.
Later this month Journey Martial Arts is holding their annual Kick-A-Thon and hopes you can help
Brian is in Waukesha previewing the event that helps encourage those with disabilities to achieve their highest potential in life.
Tired of the same old kid’s birthday party ideas?
Brian is at Journey Martial Arts where their events and parties give your child a cool way to celebrate getting older with friends and family members.
If you’re looking to reach your full fitness potential in 2022 Journey Martial Arts can help
Brian is in Waukesha kicking his way into the new year with a workout that’s fun for the entire family.
Martial arts classes can benefit children in real-world scenarios
Brian is in Waukesha seeing how their classes can bring out the best in you and your kids.