Milwaukee shooting at 2nd and Greenfield; 33-year-old accused

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and wounding three people during an incident on the city's south side on Sunday, July 14. The accused is Jorge Prado – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless injury (3 counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by outstate felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 2nd and Greenfield on the city's south side on Sunday, July 14 for a shooting. When a detective arrived on the scene, four spent 9mm casings were located in addition to a black Nissan car emblem and a street sign that was struck.

Investigators located surveillance video from the Rockwell Automation headquarters. It shows just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a suspect vehicle entered the camera frame after striking a sign and police and partially driving on the sidewalk," the complaint says. The video shows the driver of the suspect vehicle is wearing a white or light-colored shirt and the driver's side front window appears to be down. The camera captured the "victim's vehicle come to a stop at the intersection of S. 2nd Street and W. Greenfield Avenue facing westbound. The video then shows the driver of the suspect vehicle point a handgun out the driver window at the victim's vehicle. The driver discharges the handgun multiple times towards the victim's vehicle," the complaint says.

The criminal complaint says three victims in the vehicle that was shot at were struck by gunfire. The driver in the victim vehicle told police he "had a green light" at 2nd and Greenfield -- and he spotted a "dark-colored sedan not stop at the light so (the driver) stopped his vehicle to avoid a collision. (The driver) stated as soon as the dark sedan stopped," shots were fired from the vehicle.

About a half-hour after the shooting, Marquette police responded to a crash at 18th and Wisconsin Avenue. The vehicle involved in the crash was a black Nissan. Officers arrested and identified the driver as defendant Jorge Prado. Prado's vehicle matched both the description provided by the shooting victims and also matched what investigators saw in the surveillance video.

Inside Prado's car, officers located six 9mm casings. On the front passenger seat, they located a black Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.

After conducting a test fire of the gun recovered from the Nissan, the complaint says the "Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun was found to be a lead for the spent casings" located at 2nd and Greenfield.

Prado made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, July 18. Cash bond was set at $25,000.



