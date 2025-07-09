Jolly Good, PS Seasoning collaborate for new Mug Shot BBQ Sauce

The Brief Jolly Good and PS Seasoning are teaming up for a new product. They call it Mug Shot BBQ Sauce. Spokespeople from both brands said this all started as a fun rivalry—both brands were finalists in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The BBQ sauce will be available in select Wisconsin retailers.



Jolly Good and PS Seasoning are teaming up for a new product, Mug Shot BBQ Sauce.

Flavorful partnership

What we know:

A news release says it’s a "mashup of nostalgic soda-shop sweetness and bold backyard BBQ flavor, straight from the heart of Wisconsin."

Spokespeople from both brands said this all started as a fun rivalry—both of our brands were finalists in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Jolly Good took home the top prize, and PS Seasoning made it to the final eight.

What is Mug Shot BBQ Sauce?

Dig deeper:

Mug Shot BBQ Sauce is "made with Jolly Good Root Beer, sweet molasses, warm spices, and a touch of smoky heat," a news release says.

You can find Mug Shot BBQ Sauce online at psseasoning.com and in select Wisconsin retailers, including Sendik’s. Jolly Good soda is also sold at Sendik’s.