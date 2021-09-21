Expand / Collapse search

Join the V100.7 Sista Strut to defeat breast cancer

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The annual V100.7 Sista Strut is set for Saturday morning, Oct. 2 – and FOX6’s Gabrielle Mays is proud to help kick off the event.

Breast cancer statistics for Milwaukee women of color are staggering. The V100.7 Sista Strut unites the community and raises awareness about the disease and early detection. We’ll talk about the resources available and what to do if breast cancer is detected with the hope of ultimately finding a cure. The V100.7 Sista Strut is a walk celebrating breast cancer survivors and honoring the memory of those we’ve lost. It’s a promise to inform, educate and support breast cancer awareness in Milwaukee.

The V100.7 Sista Strut kicks off at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Peck Pavilion in downtown Milwaukee. The opening ceremonies are set for 8:45 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

