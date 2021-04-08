Johnson Creek FD responds to residential fire; no injuries

A fire in Johnson Creek caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage on Wednesday, April 7, fire officials said.

According to Johnson Creek Fire & EMS, the fire started in the attached garage of a residence near Union and Parkview around 9:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, the first units found that the garage was fully engulfed in flames. The first incoming engine company established water supply and began fire suppression.

As additional units arrived and the fire was knocked down, crews made entry to the residents to check for fire extension.

Area departments were called to help extinguish the blaze, continuing with salvage and protection of the owners’ belongings. Fire damages are estimated between $75,000 and $100,000, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported. The source of the fire is still under investigation.

