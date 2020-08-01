Johnson Controls unveils new temperature check system, part of search for COVID-19 solutions

Workplaces are looking for news ways to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Johnson Controls launched its latest idea earlier this week.

Walking into work without missing a beat, the Johnson Controls' new system can check each person's temperature.

"There's been a lot of interest and a lot of recognizable names that are in the pipeline, or are even doing evaluations of the product currently," said Jason Ouellette, head of technology business development for Johnson Controls.

The company launched the Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST earlier this week. The system rapidly scans people for an elevated temperature, and Johnson Controls said it is accurate within 0.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The accuracy is actually at the top of what's available in the market for these types of solutions," Ouellette said. "When you consider that's reading a body surface temperature not a core temperature, that's a pretty bold statement."

Johnson Controls has been focusing on COVID-19 solutions since the pandemic began.

"The company to date has completed 16 different patent filings, around COVID-19 related solutions," said Ouellette.

This is just one type of temperature device hitting the market -- a portion of a solution to reopening businesses safely.

"The temperature detection is just one element of many steps in a holistic solution of getting back to providing a safer, more secure environment that really combats things like COVID-19," Ouellette said.

The cost for the system ranges between $4,000 and $30,000 depending on a company's needs.