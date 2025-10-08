article

The Brief The Wisconsin Herd acquired the returning player rights to Johnny Davis. Davis played two seasons for the Badgers before entering the NBA Draft. The guard played three seasons with the Wizards and spent time in the G League.



The Wisconsin Herd acquired Johnny Davis, a La Crosse native and Badgers alumnus, in a returning player rights swap with the Westchester Knicks, the club announced on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

In exchange for Davis, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks sent returning player rights for Diego Bernard and Jalen Lewis to Westchester. The Herd also sent a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Player Draft and a pick in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft to the Knicks.

Johnny Davis

The backstory:

The Washington Wizards selected Davis 10th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Wisconsin. He appeared in 112 games in three seasons with the Wizards. He has career NBA averages of 3.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game.

Davis, a 6-foot-4 guard, appeared in eight games with the Westchester Knicks last season. He averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.

Over his NBA G League Career, Davis has played in 47 games with the Capital City Go-Go and the Westchester Knicks, posting averages of 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.7 minutes per game.

The 23-year-old spent two seasons at Wisconsin, where he appeared in 62 games while averaging 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.3 minutes per game. During his second season, Davis was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and First-Team All-American.

