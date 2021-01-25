Jockey, Sleep In Heavenly Peace team up to build beds for kids in need

A nice warm bed is one thing many of us take for granted, but for many kids throughout the area, it's something they just don't have. That's why Jockey and Sleep In Heavenly Peace are teaming up to build beds for kids in need.

116 volunteers brave the cold. Their work will turn into something equally awesome -- a bed for a kid in need.

"You take things for granted sometimes and you might assume that if you have a home, you have a place to sleep," said Jake McGhee, VP and Chief Philanthropy Officer, Jockey.

Since the Racine and Kenosha Sleep In Heavenly Peace chapter built the first bed in 2018, it's delivered more than 600 beds with more on the waitlist.

"Our slogan is, ‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town. Our mission is to make sure that any kid between the ages of 3 and 17 has a safe and comfortable bed to sleep in," said Michael Prudhom, President of the Racine and Kenosha chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

The organization is teaming up with Jockey -- a company founded on creating comfort.

"We want to be a part of making their lives better. It’s a life-changing thing. A lot of times these kids, these beds, this pillow, the sheets that they’re getting is the first time they’ve had anything that is their own like that," said McGhee.

100 beds built, then the delivery starts.

"We want to see the kid’s faces when they get to crawl in bed. We’ve actually even heard from Sleep in Heavenly Peace that you do delivery at 10 in the morning, kids will crawl in bed and go to sleep. Just because it’s their bed for the first time," said McGhee.

A memorable experience for everyone.

"The sense of wonder that you see in those kids' faces, the thanksgiving that we get from the kids and the parents – it’s heartwarming. It’s just absolutely incredible," said Prudhom.

Jockey and Sleep In Heavenly Peace plan to deliver the beds within the next couple of weeks.