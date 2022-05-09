Job Corps Wisconsin recruitment drive launched

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program launched on Monday, May 9 a recruitment drive in Wisconsin, offering immediate openings and free career training for low-income students ages 16–24 in the nation’s leading industries.

There are two Job Corps campuses in Wisconsin: Blackwell (in Laona) and Milwaukee. They offer career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Automotive and Machine Repair, Construction, Health Care, Renewable Resources and Energy, and Transportation.

A news release says Job Corps is free for ages 16–24 from low-income households who meet the eligibility requirements, and students can apply and enroll at any time. Job Corps provides hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance. Applicants may qualify if they receive SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth.

The recruitment drive in Wisconsin is part of a national effort to restore Job Corps campuses to full capacity after pandemic safety measures had restricted enrollments, due to the residential aspects of the program. Job Corps has restored pre-pandemic admission standards nationwide and has immediate openings in Wisconsin.

For more information about Job Corps, or to begin the enrollment process, visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-JOBS (5627).