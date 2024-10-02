2023 Milwaukee shooting, man sentenced for reckless homicide

article

The Brief An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for a 2023 shooting. Javontae Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in the case, as did his cousin. The shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead at JJ Fish and Chicken near 33rd and Villard.



One of two Milwaukee men convicted in a 2023 fatal shooting on the city's north side has been sentenced to prison.

Javontae Jones, 18, pleaded guilty in August to first-degree reckless homicide. In addition to 14 years behind bars, he was sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jones' cousin – 18-year-old Jeffrey Coleman – is scheduled to be sentenced later this month after he, too, pleaded guilty in August to first-degree reckless homicide.

Both men were 16 years old at the time of the shooting, which left a 17-year-old boy dead at JJ Fish and Chicken near 33rd and Villard.

Jeffrey Coleman

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the restaurant on Jan. 1, 2023 for what became the city's first homicide investigation of the year. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives spotted numerous bullet casings and strikes in the restaurant. In the parking lot, they found a deformed bullet and three more casings.

The criminal complaint said surveillance video from outside the restaurant showed a person get out of a vehicle and walk inside. Two other people from a second car did the same. After about a minute, all three people were seen running out of the restaurant, getting into cars and fleeing the scene. One of the people was seen firing a gun "based upon an observed muzzle flash."

32nd and Villard shooting; Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant showed one person enter and approach the counter with a gun tucked into his waistband, the complaint said. About a minute later, the victim and another person walked into the restaurant – and seconds after that, two other people walked into the restaurant.

A gun was pulled by the first person who entered the restaurant, and that person fired at the victim and the person he was with, the complaint said. That person then pulled a gun and fired toward the front door. The complaint said two people then fired "numerous gunshots toward each other."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

After the shooting, detectives were made aware that multiple juvenile shooting victims were en route to the emergency department at Children's Wisconsin. The complaint said Jones was among them.

Investigators later identified Jones via fingerprints, the complaint said. Two other people also identified Jones from a photo array. An officer later identified Coleman from a surveillance image of the shooting.