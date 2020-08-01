Jill Karofsky sworn into office, joining Wisconsin Supreme Court

Jill Karofsky was sworn into office on Saturday, April 1, becoming the newest justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Karofsky was elected to the court on April 7, defeating incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly who had held his seat since 2016. She was sworn in on Saturday by fellow Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet in Dane County.

The swearing-in took place in Basco at what would have been the 35-mile mark of a 100-mile, ultra-marathon in which Karofsky -- an avid runner -- planned to participate. The race was canceled, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karofsky decided to run the race's route anyway as part of a celebration of her new role. A more traditional, formal ceremony will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karofsky has served as a Dane County Circuit Court judge since her election to that office in 2017. Prior to becoming a judge, Karofsky was the executive director of the Office of Crime Victim Services for the Wisconsin Department of Justice, among other previous positions.