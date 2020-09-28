Jill Biden travels to Madison, Waukesha campaigning for Dems

Former second lady Jill Biden is travelling to Madison and Waukesha Monday to help the Biden-Harris campaign.

She will take part in a "Get Out the Vote" event in Madison where she'll discuss the ways Wisconsinites can cast their ballot in the 2020 election.

From Madison, she'll travel to Waukesha to give remarks on Vice President Biden’s Build Back Better plan to help Wisconsin’s economy recover from the pandemic.

RELATED: App gives Trump-Biden debate viewers chance to win cash

She will also discuss his proposals to lower health care costs and protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

This is Jill Biden's second stop in Wisconsin this September. She joined Former Vice President Joe Biden in Kenosha on Sept. 3 to speak with community leaders following the unrest after the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. She also made a "virtual" stop in western Wisconsin for an event with WI-Rep. Ron Kind on Sept. 23.