Jill Biden in Milwaukee on Sept. 15

Jill Biden to visit Milwaukee Wednesday
The first lady is set to visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
MILWAUKEE - First lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 15, the White House announced on Friday, Sept. 10.
The White House said the first lady will also be in Des Moines, Iowa that day but did not release additional details of her visit.
FILE - First lady Jill Biden delivers remarks during an Equal Pay Day event in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 24, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
