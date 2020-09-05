Jill Biden adds Green Bay to her 'Back-to-School Tour'

Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden will "virtually travel" to Green Bay on Tuesday, Sept. 8 as a part of her Back-to-School Tour, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Saturday. FOX6 is waiting on the details of the virtual visit.

On Friday, Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris announced she will be in Milwaukee on Labor Day. Those details are also pending.

With Dr. Biden's virtual visit to Green Bay, the Biden-Harris campaign will have highlighted Wisconsin three times in less than a week. Vice Presidential Candidate Joe Biden visited Kenosha and Wauwatosa on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Wisconsin Republicans criticized Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for visiting Wisconsin on the heels of President Donald Trump's visit.

Biden was physically absent from the DNC in Milwaukee and instead accepted the nomination for president on Aug. 20 in the state of Delaware. His campaign said the decision was due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.