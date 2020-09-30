Jet suit paramedic that could reach remote patients tested in UK

A jet suit that would see patients in remote or elevated locations reached in minutes by a flying paramedic has been tested in England’s Lake District.

The jet suit was developed by Gravity Industries and trialed on location in association with the Great North Air Ambulance Service. In the test, pilot Richard Browning reached a hilltop casualty site in 90 seconds. Normally, the ambulance service said, the location would take 25 minutes to reach on foot.

Andy Mawson, director of operations at the ambulance service, said the test flight had demonstrated the huge potential of using jet suits to deliver critical care services.

“In a time in healthcare when we are exhausted with COVID and its effects, it’s important to still push the boundaries," he said.

VIDEO CREDIT: Gravity Industries/Great North Ambulance Service via Storyful