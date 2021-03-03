As many kids continue to learn in a virtual environment, it's more important than ever to explore our passions, like reading. Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some fun ways to get kids into reading.

Get them started reading - for little kids:

Leap start Preschool Success: With touch-and-talk activities that include games, puzzles, and creative challenges this system helps kids get excited to learn about math, reading, problem-solving skills, and more.

How to Catch a Bunny - Kohl’sCares for Kids: Help your kids love reading, while giving back to those in need with Kohl’s Cares for Kids program. Buy a book and a push to give back.

See Me: Make your kid the hero of their own story, with "I See Me". This creative company allows you to design stories around your kids and family to help make them more relatable

Keep‘em reading - for the book lover: