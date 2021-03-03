Some fun ways to get kids into reading
As many kids continue to learn in a virtual environment, it's more important than ever to explore our passions, like reading. Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some fun ways to get kids into reading.
Get them started reading - for little kids:
- Leap start Preschool Success: With touch-and-talk activities that include games, puzzles, and creative challenges this system helps kids get excited to learn about math, reading, problem-solving skills, and more.
- How to Catch a Bunny - Kohl’sCares for Kids: Help your kids love reading, while giving back to those in need with Kohl’s Cares for Kids program. Buy a book and a push to give back.
- See Me: Make your kid the hero of their own story, with "I See Me". This creative company allows you to design stories around your kids and family to help make them more relatable
Keep‘em reading - for the book lover:
- PAIR Eyewear: Through their PAIR For a PAIR. with the EYElliance, for every PAIR purchased, PAIR helps provide a child in need with vision care.Price: Starts at$60, + $25 for toppers
- Reading on a Rainy Day Candle: There's nothing better than bundling up on a rainy day and reading a good book. With Amazon Handmade, you can now capture that feeling, even on the sunniest of days! Amazon Handmade is an online marketplace that offers one-of-a-kind, handcrafted products made by verified Makers from around the globe. From custom handcrafted jewelry to home decor Amazon Handmade has the perfect handcrafted goods for any occasion.
- A Kid’s Book About: Get your kid excited about reading, while introducing them to topics about the world around them. From books about racism to empathy, these hard topics, are written to help kids learn and grow with the world around them.
- The Book of Everyone: Tell the story of your life for your kids, grandkids, and family, with the Book of Everyone. Give it to yourself, or a family member, as a way to document their life.