Holiday shopping list: Last-minute gifts that are sure to impress

Realize you forgot someone on your holiday shopping list? You can still find a meaningful gift before Dec. 25. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some easy last-minute gifts that are sure to impress.

Last-Minute Gifts to Impress

With everything 2020 has thrown our way, even the most organized among us can feel like the season of gift-giving just snuck up on us! Have no fear, Jen Munoz is here to share some meaningful last-minute gifts that you can quickly purchase online - they’re sure to arrive on time, you’ll potentially save time and money without the stress of running from place to place - plus its 100% germ-free! And your gifts will be as thoughtful as they would have been if you’d hand-picked them months ago!

The Gift that Keeps on Giving: Subscription Boxes

Masterclass Subscription - Inspire the person who inspires you. Give a gift that helps them grow with online classes taught by the world's best.

TheraBox - Self Care Subscription Box - Aromatherapy, natural and organic bath soaps, bath bombs, body lotions, creams, oils, face and skin care products, mindfulness/happiness activities, and other self-care products.

Treat Your Shelf or a friend to the Book of the Month Subscription - Spend more time reading and less time figuring out what to read. Book of the Month knows how to pick them and they’ve been uncovering new books and original voices, since its inception.

Visions of Sugarplums?

Shop Baketivity - From one-time kits to subscription boxes, baketivity offers a wide variety of fun boxes for kids to bake - it’s easy to follow instructions + all pre-measured ingredients, they’re real baking sets with the complete food ingredients included for preschoolers to tweens.

Small Wave 15-Piece Chocolate Box - Filled with gourmet, of-the-moment flavors like cookie butter, tangerine, and salted pistachio, these handmade truffles from Los Angeles will make waves at their dessert table.

Family Fun!

Our Family Recipes Journal - Record the recipe, the source, and why it holds special meaning for your family, as you create a treasure-trove of delicious and nostalgic memories! Journal includes recipe pages for appetizers; soups, salads, & sandwiches; side dishes; main courses; desserts; beverages; and more recipes.

Original Wearable Blanket - Plush fluffy sherpa to cover yourself completely on the couch, roll the sleeves up to make yourself a snack, & move around freely while taking your warmth wherever you go. Don’t worry about slipping or sliding sleeves. It doesn’t drag on the floor either.

All-new Echo Dot for Kids - All the fun you’ve become accustomed to with an Echo, but now you can choose from a Tiger or a Panda to delight your little wild animal!

Spontuneous - The Song Game - Sing It or Shout It - Talent NOT Required - Family Party Board Game - If you've ever heard a word that's caused you to spontaneously break into song, then Spontaneous is for you! The rules are simple. Each player writes down several Trigger Words on their Hit List. When it's your turn, you announce a word from your list and flip the timer. The first player to sing at least 5 words from any song containing the Trigger Word gets to advance on the board. Stay alert for those extra-musical challenge spaces scattered throughout the board!

Gifts with Heart

Heifer Gift Card - Surprise someone special in your life with a gift like no other: the power to choose a life-changing gift and the experience of our work and mission.

Packed with Purpose - Is a wonderful site with gifts that delight recipients! They’re high-quality artisanal products that transform the lives of individuals, communities, and the environment.

Every box includes an artful Impact Booklet, featuring inspiring stories about our Purposeful Purveyors and how they create meaningful social impact. The site’s Purveyors represent Minority-Owned, Women-Owned, B-Corp, and BIPOC companies with products that are made in the USA, Eco-Friendly, and Small Batch. They empower underserved women, those with barriers to employment and individuals with disabilities.

