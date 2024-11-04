Jeffrey Grob named Milwaukee Archbishop; 12th of Archdiocese

article

The Most Reverend Jeffrey S. Grob has been named the 12th Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee by Pope Francis, the Vatican announced Monday, Nov. 4.

Grob, 63, succeeds the Most Reverend Jerome Listecki, who gave his notice of retirement on his 75th birthday March 12, as required.

Archbishop-Designate Grob currently serves as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago, where he was ordained a bishop on Nov. 13, 2020.

"Pope Francis has blessed the entire Southeastern Wisconsin community with his selection of Bishop Grob, whom I have known for years," said Apostolic Administrator Jerome E. Listecki. "He is a man dedicated to Christ and his Church. He possesses a priestly heart and I believe he will quickly earn the confidence of the bishops, clergy, religious and faithful whom he has been appointed to serve."

Archbishop-Designate Grob will be installed as Archbishop of Milwaukee on Jan. 14, 2025, by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, Cardinal Christophe Pierre.