Jefferson County OWI, Greenfield man arrested with child in car

A Greenfield man was arrested in Jefferson County for operating while intoxicated on Saturday, Feb. 24.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped the man for speeding – traveling nearly 100 mph – on I-94 near Lake Mills around 3:40 p.m. Authorities said he had a child under the age of 16 in the car.

The 47-year-old driver showed signs of impairment, the State Patrol said, and he was arrested after taking standardized field sobriety tests. He was taken to a hospital for an evidentiary blood draw and then to the Jefferson County Jail.

If convicted, it would be the driver's first OWI offense.