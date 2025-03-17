Jefferson County fatal crash; victim entered roadway on foot
SULLIVAN, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-94 near Sullivan early on Monday, March 17.
What we know:
A news release says around 1:30 a.m. Monday, a crash happened on eastbound I-94 near Sullivan.
Officials said a passenger car traveling left the roadway and came to rest in the south ditch area. An occupant of this vehicle entered the roadway on foot where he was struck and fatally injured by an eastbound semi truck and trailer.
The deceased person is a minor.
What's next:
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Assisting agencies included Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ixonia Fire/EMS Department, and Sullivan Fire Department.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportion and Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region Waukesha Post.