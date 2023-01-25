Jefferson County fatal crash; driver lost control, crossed lanes

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. It happened Wednesday, Jan. 25 on STH 12 at CTH C in the Town of Jefferson.

Preliminary investigation at the scene shows that the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound on STH 12 lost control and crossed into the eastbound lanes of STH 12. A truck traveling eastbound on STH 12 was unable to avoid this vehicle and struck it. The drivers of the vehicles were the lone occupants.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital. That individual died as a result of their injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Fort Atkinson Fire, Wisconsin State Patrol and Jefferson County Emergency Communications for traffic control.

The incident is still being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.