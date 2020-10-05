Jefferson Co. toils with contact tracing as COVID-19 cases rise

The health director for the Jefferson County Health Department says they're experiencing a COVID-19 emergency.

Despite doubling their staff during the pandemic, they're struggling to keep up with contact tracing because of the rising number of cases.

"The more cases that are out there, the more cases you're going to get," said Gail Scott, health director of Jefferson County.

Stark news coming out of Jefferson County. The number of COVID-19 cases is sharply on the rise.

"We were seeing between the last 14 days, we had a 79 percent increase of cases," Scott said.

Two weeks ago, there were roughly 50 active cases.

But every day since then, they've seen double-digit reports of new cases.

"I don't think a lot of people think it's that big of a deal," Scott said.

As people disregard mitigation instructions, the health department is struggling to get things under control.

"We just hired six new people, and three of them are pretty well trained and ready to go. And we're training three more this week," she said.

"All of our staff are working seven days a week and some 10 to 12 hour days, every day," she said.

A staff of approximately 30 people, with the majority of them working, just on COVID-19, trying to keep up with the growing demand of contact tracing.

"Anywhere you're gathering, there is a potential for spread," Scott said.

And if residents can't get this under control, the consequences will be dire.

"What's at risk is being able to keep our schools open and our businesses open," Scott said.

Additionally, she says, hospitals also face the potential of reaching capacity.

A hypothetical now, she hopes, doesn't become reality later.

A drive thru COVID-19 testing site is opening up later this week, in Jefferson County. For details, and more information, CLICK HERE.