Jefferson Co. Sheriff asks public to be on lookout for Kevin Anderson

article

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Kevin Anderson on Friday, June 26 for the deaths of Nedra and Jim Lemke in connection to an incident that unfolded in the Town of Sumner on June 16.

Anderson remains at large and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help locating the man, the office said in a Facebook post Friday.

Officials say Anderson is an avid outdoorsman and hunter and as the hunting season picks up, please pay special attention for him. He was known to frequent thousands of acres in the area of County Highway A and Highway 106.

While the Department of Justice, the ATF, FBI and U.S. Marshals have used planes, helicopters, drones, K-9's, thermal imaging and have walked through the woods and fields, those hunting may reach spots that officials haven't.

Anderson is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted intentional first-degree homicide, one count of arson and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

He is described as a 61-year-old, white male from Fort Atkinson, 6' tall and around 200 pounds with blue eyes and balding brown hair.

Advertisement

If you see Anderson, do not approach him — contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 920-674-7310.