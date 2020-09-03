Jeep Grand Wagoneer returns after 3 decades as plug-in hybrid luxury truck

article

Jeep is resurrecting the classic Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer model names on a lineup of all-new SUVs next year that are being previewed by a concept vehicle it revealed online.

The originals enjoyed an epic production run from 1963 to 1991 that spanned three owners of the brand.

The new full-size trucks will feature three rows of seating and match up against an array of utility vehicles that includes the Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Suburban GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade.

The Grand Wagoneer Concept represents the high end of the range and is a showcase for the look of the trucks that will likely share their platform with Ram’s light-duty pickups but are equipped with fully independent suspensions for better ride quality.

Unlike the Wrangler’s old-school design, the Grand Wagoneer Concept is entirely modern with large side windows that are a subtle callback to its predecessors. While it doesn’t have wood paneling on the sides, there is a small amount of teak cradling the headlights and incorporated into the roof rack.

Jeep didn’t reveal powertrain specifics but said the concept is a plug-in hybrid with four-wheel-drive and an adjustable air suspension system that will provide “sophisticated fun-to-drive on- and off-road performance.” (However, the 375 hp unit in the upcoming plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe would nicely fit the electrified bill.)

Inside, the seven-passenger concept is equipped with the same number of digital displays, including the instrument cluster and a touchscreen positioned on the passenger side of the dashboard.

High-end trim materials include synthetic suede and leather, aluminum, lacewood and onyx glass. McIntosh supplied the 23-speaker audio system and an outline map of Detroit adorns the full glass roof.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be built in nearby Warren, Mich., where Ram produces the Ram 1500 Classic, and full pricing and technical information will be released closer to when production begins next year.

