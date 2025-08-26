JD Vance Wisconsin visit; will deliver remarks in La Crosse on Aug. 28
article
LA CROSSE, Wis. - Vice President JD Vance will visit La Crosse, Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 28.
What we know:
Vance will deliver remarks highlighting "President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill" at a steel fabrication facility.
No additional details about the visit have been released.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Vice Presidential Press Secretary Taylor Van Kirk via X, formerly known as Twitter.