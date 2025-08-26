Expand / Collapse search

JD Vance Wisconsin visit; will deliver remarks in La Crosse on Aug. 28

By
Published  August 26, 2025 8:31am CDT
JD Vance
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Vice President JD Vance (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Vice President JD Vance will be in Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 28.
    • Vance is scheduled to speak at a steel fabricating facility in La Crosse.
    • This is a developing story.

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Vice President JD Vance will visit La Crosse, Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 28.

What we know:

Vance will deliver remarks highlighting "President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill" at a steel fabrication facility. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No additional details about the visit have been released. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Vice Presidential Press Secretary Taylor Van Kirk via X, formerly known as Twitter. 

JD VanceWisconsinNews