JD Vance Wisconsin visit; Kenosha stop set for Tuesday

Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance is set to return to Wisconsin next week.

The Trump campaign announced Vance will hold a crime and safety press conference in Kenosha on Tuesday, Aug. 20. It will be held at noon at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Vance will be joined by US Senate nominee Eric Hovde, Rep. Bryan Steil and Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner.

He previously gave a speech at the Milwaukee Police Association building on Friday, Aug. 16. Friday was his third visit to Wisconsin as the VP nominee.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Milwaukee for a campaign visit also on Tuesday. The event will be held at Fiserv Forum and marks the vice president’s seventh visit to Wisconsin this year and her third since launching her presidential campaign.