Vice President Kamala Harris WI visit; Milwaukee stop set for Aug. 20

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 15, 2024 10:27am CDT
Kamala Harris
Las Vegas, NevadaAug. 10, 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz hold a campaign rally at University of Las Vegas Thomas &amp; Mack Center on Saturday Aug. 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Gett

MILWAUKEE - Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Milwaukee for a campaign visit on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The event will be held at Fiserv Forum, according to a source. 

This trip marks the vice president’s seventh visit to Wisconsin this year and her third since launching her presidential campaign.

Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will visit Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 16.

According to the campaign, Vance plans to deliver remarks centered on "crime, chains, and tragedy" across Wisconsin

Vance was last in battleground Wisconsin on Aug. 7. He spoke to supporters in Eau Claire on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally just a few miles away. 