Vice President Kamala Harris WI visit; Milwaukee stop set for Aug. 20

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Milwaukee for a campaign visit on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The event will be held at Fiserv Forum, according to a source.

This trip marks the vice president’s seventh visit to Wisconsin this year and her third since launching her presidential campaign.

Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will visit Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 16.

According to the campaign, Vance plans to deliver remarks centered on "crime, chains, and tragedy" across Wisconsin.

Vance was last in battleground Wisconsin on Aug. 7. He spoke to supporters in Eau Claire on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally just a few miles away.