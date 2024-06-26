JCC Rainbow Day Camp; enriching and innovative activities

Bonim Farms at JCC Day Camp
Brian Kramp is in Fredonia seeing why a day at camp means more than just games for the kids.
Bonim Farms at JCC Day Camp is an inclusive summer day camp for children and teens that fosters personal development, friendship, and community. Brian Kramp is in Fredonia seeing why a day at camp means more than just games for the kids.
The Jewish Community Pantry provides emergency
Brian Kramp is in the greenhouse at Bonim Farm in Fredonia harvesting crops for the pantry.
Enriching and innovative activities
Brian Kramp is in Fredonia where herbs and spices are part of today’s program.
Experience something new
Brian Kramp is Fredonia seeing why a summer of smiles awaits for your kids at JCC Rainbow Day Camp.
JCC Day Camp
Brian Kramp is in Fredonia seeing why a day at camp means more than just games for the kids.
Harvest and package
Brian Kramp is in Fredonia learning more about how you can support the team when the set up shop and sell they’re supplies.