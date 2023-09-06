Janet Protasiewicz impeachment? WisDems launch $4M counteroffensive

The Wisconsin Democratic Party launched a $4 million effort to pressure Republicans to back down from impeaching new liberal state Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz.

Protasiewicz’s April victory tilted the court to the Progressive side. She won by 11 points in a state with usually close elections.

There are major cases in the possible pipeline and new questions as to whether she'll weigh them.

Wisconsin Democrats spent more than $9 million to help the Protasiewicz campaign. They and outside groups will pump a $4 million plan to defend the new justice from impeachment.

"This is a perilous moment for democracy in Wisconsin," said Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos left the door open for possible impeachment.

"I don't know," said Vos on Aug. 29. "We'll have to wait and kind of see what happens."

Legislative Republicans asked her to recuse herself from redistricting cases filed with the court as soon as she took office in August. During the campaign, she called the state’s legislative maps "rigged." They currently give Republicans an advantage over Democrats.

"An entire election potentially overturned, all because Robin Vos and a few of his Republican colleagues fear losing power," said Senate Minority Leader Melissas Agard. "They feel like the sand is crumbling through their hands."

Janet Protasiewicz, 60, thanks two fellow Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justices while giving remarks at her swearing in ceremony at the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda in Madison, Wis. on Aug. 1, 2023.

"These are the checks and balances in the American system, so to say that this is somehow undemocratic when it's literally written into the state Constitution, this is the mechanism for oversight, if it is necessary," said State Rep. Shae Shortwell (R-Two Rivers). "I'm not saying it's necessary today. I'm not saying it's not necessary."

Wisconsin's Constitution allows the Assembly to impeach for corruption in office, as well as crimes and misdemeanors.

Speaker Vos said he’s optimistic Protasiewicz will recuse herself, but if she doesn’t, they’ll investigate what comes next.

"I don’t think we’ll ever have to get to impeachment," said Vos on the Dan O'Donnell Show. "My hope is that she’ll follow what is the clear understanding of what the law should be and that is justice is blind, not that it has a wink and nod because they’ve already pre-determined the case."

Judge Janet Protasiewicz onstage during the live taping of "Pod Save America," hosted by WisDems at the Barrymore Theater on March 18, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Democrats will head to TV, web and doors to hammer Republicans.

"They’re willing to pony up millions of dollars to bully the Republicans to try to back down, but we’re not going to do that," said Vos. "Look, the recusal should happen because when you prejudge a case, there’s no way you can have the public just accept the outcome if you’ve pre-determined what it is."

"Every legislator must look in the mirror and ask whether they are willing to erase the votes of over a million Wisconsinites, including their own constituents, and shred our very system of government for their own gain," said Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission, which weighs complaints against judges, dismissed some against Protasiewicz’s words during the campaign.

The new justice is giving attorneys until Sept. 18 to file briefs responding to the Judicial Commission and whether she should recuse from the redistricting case.