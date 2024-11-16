article

The Brief Funeral services were held Saturday for Milwaukee Little League legend James Beckum. Beckum, who used baseball to impact kids' lives for decades, died Monday at age 95. He started Beckum-Stapleton Little League in 1964.



Milwaukee Little League legend James Beckum was laid to rest on Saturday, Nov. 16. He died on Monday at 95 years old.

Beckum used baseball to inspire and impact the lives of thousands of Milwaukee kids and adults since the 1960s. Well into his 80s, you could still find him mowing and maintaining the field named in his honor – James W. Beckum Park.

Saturday's services were held at Greater Galilee Baptist Church near Teutonia and Meinecke.

"He really cared about helping young people see a brighter future and I was one of those young people," Victor Barnett, founder of Running Rebels, told FOX6. "He inspired so many people in this city, business owners, politicians."

Beckum started Beckum-Stapleton Little League in 1964. He also contributed to getting the first diamond finished at Carver Park in the mid-1970s – a place where his name shares the spotlight.

For six decades, thousands of kids have played on the field. They grew up into adults who did the same thing to help kids.

"I don’t think I would be the person that I am today had I not been involved in that league," said Eddie Rountree, a former player and coach who is now the co-director of Running Rebels' anti-violence program.

Malcolm Frazier joined the league at nine years old. He's now a head trainer on the league's board: "It was a culture that was led by Mr. Beckum of just wanting to come out and do something for your community."