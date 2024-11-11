Milwaukee Little League legend James Beckum passes away; revisiting his efforts

The Brief 95-year-old James Beckum passed away Monday morning, Nov. 11. For decades, a Milwaukee man made sure kids in the city would have the opportunity to play baseball. Beckum of the Beckum-Stapleton Little League got involved in the sport in Milwaukee in 1964.



For decades, a Milwaukee man made sure kids in the city would have the opportunity to play baseball. James Beckum was that man, who passed away on Monday morning, Nov. 11, at 95 years of age.

In a statement, the Beckum family said he passed away peacefully in his home. They remember him as a "Source of love, wisdom, and strength, and his memory will live on in our hearts."

The family said they plan to share information on his services soon.

