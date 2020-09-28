Jacob Blake's uncle says officer's account 'sounds like a folklore'

A 24-hour protest was held outside the courthouse in Kenosha starting Sunday, Sept. 27 at noon, 35 days since the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Roughly 40 protesters camped out in the park across from the Kenosha County Courthouse, ending at noon on Monday.

"We had the 24-hour rally," said Sarah Ferro. "We had whole walks of life from all over Kenosha come out."

"We had people come and perform. People come and make speeches. Just trying to get people informed," said Miraje Woods.

"A community get-together so that we can just show that it's not over here burning buildings, or that it's not us," said Ferro. "We're out here peacefully protesting."

Numerous speakers addressed the crowds overnight, one of them Jacob Blake's uncle, Justin Blake.

Justin Blake

"I'm exhausted," said Justin Blake. "This rain just aggravated that even more, but my spirit, my soul and everybody that's just leaving here is just high -- it's 25!"

Over the weekend, the attorney representing Rusten Sheskey, the Kenosha police officer who shot Blake, told CNN the officer was under the impression the kids in Blake's car were being kidnapped, and that Blake may have attacked him with a knife -- if given the chance.

Blake's uncle said that's simply not true.

"I'm mad as hell," said Justin Blake. "I'm angry as hell. That sounds like a folklore. We're Blakes. We're not going to allow innuendos, gaslighting or outright lies."

As protesters cleared out, many said they hope their message spreads.

"We're not out here rioting," said Ferro. "We're not out here screaming at police. We're out here to make a difference."

The attorney for Officer Sheskey was not available for comment Monday.