Jackson police package pickup option combats theft

Especially with holiday shopping, it's easy to get items delivered right to our doors – and just about as easy for thieves to take them.

To keep porch pirates from swiping Christmas joy this season, the Jackson Police Department did a little stealing themselves.

"This Grinch will not be doing any porch pirating. He’ll behave himself this year," said Officer Jennifer Gerke.

Gerke said, this time of year, Christmas cheer and online shopping rise – and with it, delivery item theft.

"You hear it in the tone of people’s voice when they call, and they’re really disappointed," Gerke said. "We hear a lot, ‘it’s a big city thing.’ It’s not. There are people in Washington County that will steal packages as well, and transient people that come through and steal packages. It’s all about crime of opportunity."

To take away that opportunity, the Jackson Police Department is telling people in the village to just send items to the police station and pick them up there. It's an idea they stole from the Grafton Police Department.

"Most people who are looking to commit crime aren’t coming to the police department to do that," said Gerke.

Much like a certain guy who delivers presents under the tree, the police station is always watching.

"We have some fancy, high-tech cameras that are all around this building, so we see everybody that comes and goes," Gerke said.

As a smaller police department, it's something Gerke said they are happy to do. They first tried it out last year.

"We don’t have that same call volume, we’re not going call to call to call. We have the opportunity to be proactive," said Gerke. "We just want to make sure everyone has a good holiday season."

To make use of the free program, Jackson residents should:

List the address as: N168 W19851 Main Street, Jackson, WI, 53037

Make sure the name on the package matches their ID

Have tracking paperwork with them

Go to the station between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day for pickup

The police department asks residents pick up items within three to five days of the delivery date. Anyone who participates is asked to bring an item from the Washington County Humane Society wish list or make a monetary donation. Donations will be delivered to the shelter.

If you have any questions about the program, email email Officer Gerke or call 262-677-4949.