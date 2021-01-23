Expand / Collapse search

Jackson police arrest man after discovering secret motel drug lab

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
JACKSON, Wis. - The Jackson Police Department arrested a man early Saturday morning, Jan. 23 after discovering a drug lab in a motel room.

According to a Facebook post, police responded to a 911 call to the motel, near WIS-60 and Center Street around 4:30 a.m. The caller, a 20-year-old man from Menomonee Falls, reported that he was "possessed by the devil" and admitted that he took "a lot of drugs."

Responding officers found the man was under the influence and in need of medical assistance. In the motel room, officers found what appeared to be a homemade, clandestine drug lab. It was determined that the man had been making dimethyltryptamine (DMT) -- a Schedule I hallucinogenic substance.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation Clandestine Lab Response Team responded due to potential health hazards. The lab was dismantled, police said.

The 20-year-old was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and eventually taken to the Washington County Jail. Charges are pending with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office related to the manufacture and possession of the drug.

