Jackson girl died after dentist visit, family gives back amid grief

Giving back after heartache, the parents of a little girl who lost her life after a trip to the dentist's office are now trying to bring smiles to other kids, collecting toys in her memory.

The holidays are never easy for families who are grieving.

"No one loved Christmas more than her," said Ashley Hampel, mother. "She lit up with every light."

For the Hampels, this time of year is a reminder of their little girl, Jocelyn.

"She got the most joy and excitement from the lights, our Christmas tree, opening up presents Christmas morning," said Ashley Hampel.

The 7-year-old Jackson girl lost her life after a trip to the dentist in January. She was having a tooth pulled, and something went wrong. She later died at the hospital.

Jocelyn loved celebrating Christmas, her December birthday and all the decorations that sparkle and shine.

"This is the tree we set up for Jocelyn," said Luke Hampel, father.

This year's Christmas tree stands as a memorial, covered in ornaments from those who loved the little girl.

Her family is using the holiday to give back amid their grief, collecting toys for kids at Children's Wisconsin.

"The best way to keep her memory alive is just to try to do something in her honor," said Luke Hampel.

The family wants to help others at the hospital where Jocelyn was treated.

"It just brings me that little bit of hope knowing we can help in Jocelyn's name," said Ashley Hampel. "I know that’s what she would want us to do."

The toy drive begins Dec. 5. The family is asking for new, unwrapped toys. They can be dropped off at these locations:

The Antidote: 302 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI 53095

The Stillery: W204N14025 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue, Richfield, WI 53076

Su Casa Grande: N84W15842 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

People can also drop off their toys at W202N17298 Oakwood Drive in Jackson on Dec. 12 as part of Jocelyn’s birthday celebration. The toys will be delivered to Children's the next day.