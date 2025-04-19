Jackson motorcycle crash, 46-year-old man dead

article

The Brief A Jackson man was killed in a van-vs-motorcycle crash on Friday night. It happened on Jackson Drive, between Pleasant Valley and County Highway NN. The man's death was Washington County's first traffic fatality of 2025.



A Jackson man was killed in a van-vs-motorcycle crash on Friday night, April 18 – the county's first traffic fatality of 2025.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jackson Drive, between Pleasant Valley Road and County Highway NN, in the town of Jackson.

Washington County sheriff's deputies and Jackson firefighters responded to the scene and found the motorcyclist with "severe injuries." Despite life-saving attempts, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The sheriff's office identified the motorcyclist as a 46-year-old Jackson man.

The roadway was shut down for about five hours amid crash reconstruction and cleanup. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.

What we don't know:

What led to the crash remains under investigation.