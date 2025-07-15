Jackson family sues over hail damage, gets favorable settlement

The Brief After a hailstorm blew into Jackson in April 2023, one family sought help from their insurance company. More than two years later, a settlement has been reached over hail damage on the roof.



An insurance battle over hail damage in Washington County is finally over. The outcome follows Contact 6 and a lawyer taking an interest in the case.

The storm

What we know:

On April 19, 2023, a hailstorm blew into Jackson. More than two years later, the storm has finally passed for Nicole Maziasz and her family.

Maziasz first spoke with Contact 6 in early 2024. She said that State Farm Insurance had low-balled her roof damage claim.

That following summer, Maziasz met with Contact 6, again, to say she'd hired a lawyer and filed a civil lawsuit.

The settlement

In May, Maziasz and State Farm reached a settlement. Maziasz said it's a favorable one, and enough money to cover her newly installed roof, plus her attorney fees.

"I want people to know, don't stop fighting," Maziasz told Contact 6. "If you know you're right, don't stop."

Nicole Maziasz

State Farm's response

What they're saying:

In response to the settlement, State Farm Insurance sent Contact 6 a statement saying, "We are pleased this matter has been resolved."

The lawsuit

What we know:

Attorney Ryan Graff of MGW Law spoke with Maziasz over the phone following Contact 6's first report.

"We picked up basically where you left off," Graff told FOX6 reporter Jenna Sachs.

Ryan Graff

Graff said most of his lawsuits involve State Farm Insurance.

"That number is up to 161 lawsuits in five years," said Graff.

Graff said he's found success arguing a disconnect between what State Farm's policy said it covers for hail damage and how it trains staff to identify it.

In this case, Graff said the disconnect was not recognizing granular loss from shingles as damage covered by the policy.

"What they want to see is bruising and fracturing of the shingle mat," said Graff. "Nowhere in your policy is it going to say you need bruising or fracturing."

In 2023, a trusted contractor gave the Maziasz family a $31,000 quote for repairs after the storm. Maziasz said State Farm's offer was about $800.

The Senate Hearing

Dig deeper:

In May, executives for State Farm and Allstate faced scrutiny from a US Senate subcommittee. Two insurance adjusters testified to the committee they were pressured to cut payouts to policy holders.

The executives denied that's their practice.

"State Farm receives approximately 30,000 claims every day and we understand behind each claim is a person," said Michael Keating, State Farm's Vice President of Operations.

Keating apologized to one family in the room after hearing about their difficulties in getting State Farm to meet its claim obligations.

"We take seriously our role in helping our communities recover and rebuild," said Keating.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo) was highly critical of the insurance companies.

"Unfortunately, time after time, when disaster strikes, (policyholders) find in their moment of utmost need their insurance companies come back to them, and they delay and they deny," said Hawley.

Moving on

What's next:

It could be argued the hearing was political theater. In Maziasz's case, speaking up and pushing back got her results.

"I hope a big light is shined on this issue," said Maziasz. "Right now (I have) relief. It's done. The money is in the bank."

Nicole Maziasz

In the past, State Farm has told Contact 6 that it "seeks to provide customers all benefits to which they are entitled within the terms of the insurance policy."

