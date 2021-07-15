Expand / Collapse search

Ixonia train, car crash; 1 hospitalized

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Ixonia
IXONIA, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a train-versus-car crash in the town of Ixonia on Thursday afternoon, July 15.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on County Highway F near Marietta Avenue just after 1:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigation at the scene and a witness’ statement indicate that the car was headed south on County Highway F when it tried to cross the tracks while the railroad crossing arms were down, officials said.

An Amtrak train was heading eastbound and collided with the vehicle. The car's lone occupant was hospitalized.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Ixonia Fire and EMS.

