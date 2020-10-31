Expand / Collapse search

Ivanka Trump to campaign for her father in Wisconsin Sunday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
2020 Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Ivanka Trump campaigns in Hilbert, Wis.

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. - The president's daughter Ivanka Trump will campaign on behalf of him at a small event in Rothschild, Wisconsin Sunday. 

In a release from the Trump Campaign, Ivanka will speak at an event at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center around 3:30 p.m.

The event is general admission and doors open at 2 p.m.

The Trump family is all-in on Wisconsin this weekend. Melania Trump is scheduled for a rare event in West Bend Saturday. President Trump will be in Kenosha on Monday, Election Eve, in hopes to wrap up 10 electoral votes in Wisconsin.