Ivanka Trump campaigns for the president in northeast Wisconsin

President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka campaigned for her father in northeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Ivanka Trump toured Team Industries in Kaukauna ahead of her discussion at Brindlewood Barn in Hilbert.

Ivanka Trump campaigns in Hilbert, Wis.

Ivanka Trump's visit came one day after her father returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he tested positive for COVID-19.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Ivanka Trump campaigns in Hilbert, Wis.

Advertisement

Democrats issued this statement ahead of Ivanka Trump's visit:

"As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the Fox Valley, Wisconsinites are suffering greatly due to Trump’s failed leadership and his continued failures to lead. Even before the pandemic, Trump’s inability to hold China accountable and deliver for Wisconsinites cost us millions of jobs and cratered our economy. Trump exploited taxpayer dollars to give the rich and well-connected, including his family, even more handouts, and nothing they say will change the fact that the president has completely failed Wisconsinites and the American people."